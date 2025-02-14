ETV Bharat / state

Abdul Rahim's Release From Saudi Jail Delayed Again, Court Postpones Case For Eighth Time

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 14, 2025, 11:25 AM IST

Kozhikode: The release of Abdul Rahim, who has been incarcerated in Saudi Arabia, has once again been delayed, as the Saudi court postponed his case for the eighth time. The latest delay is attributed to a lack of clarity in the release order from the governorate, leaving Rahim's family in continued uncertainty. While authorities are hopeful that the necessary procedures will be completed soon, no specific timeline has been set for his release.

Rahim's death sentence was commuted on July 2, 2024, following a mercy payment of Rs 34 crore by the victim's family. Despite this, his release is still pending due to ongoing legal processes. The release order must first be approved by both the High Court and the governorate before Rahim can be freed.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh has already prepared Rahim's travel documents, and he is set to return to India once the final cost decision is made. The case was last reviewed in December 2024, but the hearing was postponed yet again.

Abdul Rahim was imprisoned on December 26, 2006, for his involvement in the death of 15-year-old Faiz Abdullah Abdurahman Al-Shahri, the son of a Saudi citizen. His death sentence was overturned after the victim's family agreed to the substantial compensation payment. However, the remaining sentence, including his imprisonment, must also be commuted for his release to proceed.

The first hearing on Rahim's release petition was held on October 21 but was adjourned due to a change in the court bench. Since then, the case has been delayed multiple times, leaving the family uncertain.

