Abandoned Units In City Outskirts Have Turned Into Illegal Drug Manufacturing Hubs

Hyderabad: The suburbs of Hyderabad have increasingly become hubs of illegal manufacturing and distribution of banned drugs.
The closed and abandoned industries, particularly in areas including Sangareddy, Patancheru, Jinnaram, Zaheerabad, Jeedimetla, Balanagar and Kompally, have been repurposed as drug production centres. Locations, previously used for pharmaceutical manufacturing, are now being rented out by smugglers to produce banned drugs.
Investigations have revealed that the operations are linked to national and international drug trafficking networks, with raw materials being smuggled both within the country and abroad.
Major Seizures and Arrests
In recent months, law enforcement agencies have made significant breakthroughs in curbing these activities. In June, a large quantity of Diazofam was seized in Sangareddy district, leading to the arrest of key accused Anji Reddy. This case has been pivotal in uncovering the broader network involved in drug trafficking.
Additionally, the Boyanapally Police seized Amphetamine worth Rs 8.5 crore and arrested three individuals, further exposing the scale of these illegal operations. The demand for drugs like Amphetamine, Diazofam, Alprazolam, and MDMA has surged in the market, indicating the involvement of multiple gangs in this lucrative trade.
Reviving Defunct Industries for Illegal Production
Smugglers have strategically targeted defunct pharmaceutical industries, which have closed down due to financial losses, to set up their illegal drug production facilities. By leveraging agents, they collect information about senior employees from legitimate pharma companies and laboratories, recruiting those willing to work for a commission. These employees are then engaged in manufacturing the raw materials for Amphetamine, Diazofam and Alprazolam, which are subsequently transported to states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Mumbai via private buses and courier services.
High Demand for Narcotics
The open market value of these narcotics is staggering. A kilogram of Amphetamine can fetch up to Rs 1 crore and as it changes hands, the price can rise to Rs 1.5 to 2 crore per kilogram, depending on the demand.
According to Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Kothakota Srinivasa Reddy, this raw material is then processed in labs to produce MDMA, a highly sought-after party drug. The increasing rave parties and adulteration of drugs have further fueled this demand, making it a highly profitable yet dangerous trade.
Joint Operations to Crackdown on Drug rings
In response to these alarming developments, the police, in collaboration with the excise department and the Telangana State Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB), are stepping up efforts to gather intelligence and conduct simultaneous raids on these illegal operations. The aim is to dismantle the drug networks operating from these suburban areas and prevent further transportation of narcotics.
