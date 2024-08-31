ETV Bharat / state

Abandoned Units In City Outskirts Have Turned Into Illegal Drug Manufacturing Hubs

Hyderabad: The suburbs of Hyderabad have increasingly become hubs of illegal manufacturing and distribution of banned drugs.

The closed and abandoned industries, particularly in areas including Sangareddy, Patancheru, Jinnaram, Zaheerabad, Jeedimetla, Balanagar and Kompally, have been repurposed as drug production centres. Locations, previously used for pharmaceutical manufacturing, are now being rented out by smugglers to produce banned drugs.

Investigations have revealed that the operations are linked to national and international drug trafficking networks, with raw materials being smuggled both within the country and abroad.

Major Seizures and Arrests

In recent months, law enforcement agencies have made significant breakthroughs in curbing these activities. In June, a large quantity of Diazofam was seized in Sangareddy district, leading to the arrest of key accused Anji Reddy. This case has been pivotal in uncovering the broader network involved in drug trafficking.

Additionally, the Boyanapally Police seized Amphetamine worth Rs 8.5 crore and arrested three individuals, further exposing the scale of these illegal operations. The demand for drugs like Amphetamine, Diazofam, Alprazolam, and MDMA has surged in the market, indicating the involvement of multiple gangs in this lucrative trade.

Reviving Defunct Industries for Illegal Production

Smugglers have strategically targeted defunct pharmaceutical industries, which have closed down due to financial losses, to set up their illegal drug production facilities. By leveraging agents, they collect information about senior employees from legitimate pharma companies and laboratories, recruiting those willing to work for a commission. These employees are then engaged in manufacturing the raw materials for Amphetamine, Diazofam and Alprazolam, which are subsequently transported to states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Mumbai via private buses and courier services.