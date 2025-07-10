ETV Bharat / state

Abandoned On Train, Six-Year-Old Rescued By Food Delivery Agent In Haridwar

Baghpat: "Papa put me on the train and said he was coming. After a while, the train left. I looked everywhere, but Papa was nowhere to be seen. He left me and went away." These heartbreaking words are from a 6-year-old boy found abandoned in Haridwar three days ago. The child was rescued by Neeraj Goswami, a food delivery agent from Baghpat.

Neeraj brought the boy home and gave him a new name—Ram. Treated like a son, Ram has now become part of Neeraj's family and refuses to return to his original home. When asked if he wants to go back, the child trembles with fear.

“Papa Tied Me in Chains and Beat Me”

The child says, "No, I won’t go home. Papa beats me a lot. He ties me in chains, hangs me upside down, and beats me. They don’t even give me food. Mummy and Papa are divorced. I don’t want to go back to my home in Prayagraj.”

Neeraj, a resident of Shahpur Banganga in Baghpat, works in Haridwar as a food delivery agent. Recalling the day he found the boy, Neeraj said, “I was eating at a hotel in the Ranipur area when I saw the child. The hotel owner had given him food.”

The Child Was Wandering Near the Hotel

“When I asked about him, the hotel operator said the child had been roaming around the area. I called the boy over and asked his name and address. He said he was from Prayagraj and that his father had abandoned him on a train. He told me his father beats him badly and asked me to take him with me,” Neeraj said.