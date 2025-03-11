Abandoned At Birth in Jalpaiguri, Baby Girl Adopted By Spanish Woman

Jalpaiguri: A pall of gloom had descended on a baby girl in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district after her mother abandoned her in the hospital immediately after birth. Now, a year later, the infant has finally got a family as a single mother flew to Jalpaiguri from faraway Spain for her on Monday.

So long the infant was under the care of the Jalpaiguri's Special Adoption Agency (SAA). Last year, Yulenda Pena Baquet (43), a professor in economics contacted the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) from Spain through the Authorised Foreign Adoption Agency (AFA). After this, conversations took place via video conference. Finally, the child was handed over to her new mother after completing all the adoption formalities.

Yulenda arrived in Jalpaiguri yesterday and was overjoyed to see the adorable baby girl. She was accompanied by her brother Avia. Yulenda had contacted the SAA and found the child.

Jalpaiguri DM Shama Parveen handed over the baby, dressed in a pink frock, to Yulenda. Officials from the social welfare department and district administration were also present.

Parveen said, "This woman from Spain had applied to adopt the child a year ago. Today, the child was handed over to her as per the law. The child was handed over by SAA. She suffers from a slight eye problem. I hope she will be fine with her new mother in Spain."

Yulenda, who was overwhelmed by her daughter's arrival, said, "Today I feel very happy. I am a single mother. I applied for the child's adoption a year ago and today the formalities were completed through the DM. I thank the DM for all assistance."