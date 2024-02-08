Airbus Awards Contract to Indian Company for Manufacturing A220 Aircraft Doors

New Delhi: In lieu of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', Airbus on Thursday awarded a contract to an Indian company 'Dynamatic Technologies' for manufacturing all the doors of its narrow body A220 family of aircraft. The announcement was made by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia during a press conference at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, New Delhi.

The contract has been awarded to Bengaluru-based Dynamatic Technologies, which already manufactures the Flap Track Beam of the Airbus A330 and A320 Family aircraft. Union Minister Scindia called this deal a "historic development" in the Indian Aviation industry and a testament to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. Also, this is one of the single-largest export contracts for an Indian aerospace manufacturing company.

No financial details were discussed or disclosed at the briefing. It is the second doors-contract awarded by Airbus to an Indian supplier. In 2023, Airbus gave the contract for the manufacturing of bulk and cargo doors of the A320 family of aircraft to Tata Advanced Systems Ltd. Addressing the briefing, Airbus India head Rémi Maillard said that "Airbus will procure items worth $1.5 billion from India in 2024. In 2023, Airbus procured items worth $700 million from India in 2023."

He further said that "India is not just a market but it's a hub for Manufacturing, assembling, innovation and technology." Ahead of awarding the contract to the Indian company, the office of Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia wrote on its official X handle on Wednesday that the Union Aviation Minister make a major announcement about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of the Make-in-India initiative in Indian Civil Aviation.