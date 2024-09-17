ETV Bharat / state

AAP's New CM Atishi Has Strong Links With Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Senior AAP leader Atishi Marlena, who is set to become the new Chief Minister of Delhi, has a deep connection with Madhya Pradesh. She has worked very actively in this state and also got her political recognition from here.

She participated in Jal Satyagraha in 2015

In 2015, Jal Satyagraha was held in Khandwa district regarding displacement of people of villages that were submerged due to the rising water level of the Omkareshwar dam built on the Narmada river. This Satyagraha was started by Alok Agarwal, who was the Madhya Pradesh president of AAP. Agarwal said that Atishi also participated in his Jal Satyagraha and had stayed with him for many days in this Satyagraha. Atishi was already associated with AAP so her name came into discussion with her joining this movement.

She first met her husband Praveen in Bhopal

It was while working in an NGO in Bhopal that Aatishi had first met her husband Praveen Singh. After this, both of them worked together in the NGO and later got married. Although Atishi is in active politics, her husband keeps himself away from politics. His photograph with Atishi is rarely seen on social media. A few years ago, Yogendra Yadav praised Singh in a tweet and wrote that "he knows Atishi's husband very well. He is also doing a great job."