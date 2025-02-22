Gonda: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Avadh Ojha has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi government of misleading people over the development and other works in the national capital.

Talking to the media here in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, the teacher-turned-politician said that the BJP didn’t announce its poll promise of giving monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 to Delhi women in the first cabinet meeting after the government formation.

Ojha contested the recently concluded Delhi polls from the Patparganj seat as a first-timer but lost to the BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi. The seat was previously won by Manish Sisodia in 2013, 2015, and 2020, but this time he was shifted to Jungpura, the seat he lost.

About Yamuna Cleanliness

Ojha claimed that the previous AAP government had ordered machines long ago and requested the Lieutenant Governor (LG) to get those machines started, but he ignored our request. “Now the LG has got those machines started. There is nothing new in this,” he said.

AAP's Avadh Ojha Accuses BJP Of Deceiving Delhi Voters On Development, Poll Promises (ETV Bharat)

On Health Services

The AAP leader said that the Ayushman Bharat card which the BJP government claimed to have been launched in Delhi has been in use for a long time. “What is new in them? First, the BJP government should fulfil the new promises made to the people of Delhi,” he said.

Ojha warned that if the BJP does not fulfil the promises made to the people of Delhi, then the party will take to the streets with their demands.

Maha Kumbh Mishaps

Ojha also spoke about the alleged mismanagement at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, saying that if such a big event is being organised, then its facilities should be of the same level.

“The government knew that 20 to 30 crore people would visit the Maha Kumbh; arrangements should have been made accordingly. This is such a big festival; people must go. I have also taken a bath,” he said.