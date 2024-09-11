ETV Bharat / state

AAP Unveils Third Batch of Candidates for Haryana Assembly Polls

By PTI

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party late Tuesday released its third list of 11 candidates for the Haryana assembly polls. Earlier in the day, the party released its second list of nine candidates. The name of Haryana AAP president Sushil Gupta was missing from both lists.

The AAP's first list of 20 candidates was released on Monday as seat-sharing talks with the Congress broke down. The party has so far declared its candidates on 40 of the 90-member Haryana Assembly.

In its third list, the AAP fielded Pravin Guskhani against former Haryana chief minister and Congress veteran Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency.

The others include Bheem Singh Rathi from Radaur, Amar Singh from Nilokheri, Amit Kumar from Israna, Mahender Dahiya from Jhajjar, Satish Yadav from Rewari, and Col (retd) Rajendra Rawat from Hathin. The last date for filing nomination papers is September 12. The 90-member assembly is scheduled to go to polls on October 5.

The Congress and the AAP fought the Lok Sabha polls together in Delhi while they had contested separately in Punjab. In the LS general election, the Congress had given one seat to the AAP in Haryana, which it had contested unsuccessfully. In the 2019 Haryana polls, the AAP had contested 46 seats but failed to win a single seat.

