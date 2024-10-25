AAP To Not Contest Maharashtra, Jharkhand Elections Post Haryana Defeat

New Delhi: Following its setback in the Haryana Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided not to contest the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, sources said.
The Arvind Kejriwal-led party will also abstain from participating in the by-elections for nine seats in Uttar Pradesh, with the last date for nominations being today. In Maharashtra, the nomination deadline is October 28. There are 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra and voting will take place on November 20. The counting of votes will be held on November 23.
In Jharkhand, polling will be held in two phases - November 13 and 20, while the votes will be counted on November 23.
Political analyst Ajit Shukla suggests that AAP's decision may benefit the India bloc.
According to sources, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal is expected to focus on campaigning for the India bloc in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, aiming to strengthen alliance unity and consolidate votes.
In Maharashtra, the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA), comprising Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar), and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) are contesting together and taking on the Mahayuti, which comprises BJP, Shiv Sena headed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.
In 2019, AAP fielded candidates in 24 Maharashtra assembly seats, with all candidates losing their deposits. Political experts argue that AAP’s participation this time could have divided votes, adversely affecting the India bloc.
With AAP stepping back from the Jharkhand and Maharashtra elections, political analysts predict a strengthened India bloc and reduced vote division, especially in the BJP-India Alliance contest in Jharkhand.
