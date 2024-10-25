ETV Bharat / state

AAP To Not Contest Maharashtra, Jharkhand Elections Post Haryana Defeat

New Delhi: Following its setback in the Haryana Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided not to contest the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, sources said.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party will also abstain from participating in the by-elections for nine seats in Uttar Pradesh, with the last date for nominations being today. In Maharashtra, the nomination deadline is October 28. There are 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra and voting will take place on November 20. The counting of votes will be held on November 23.

In Jharkhand, polling will be held in two phases - November 13 and 20, while the votes will be counted on November 23.

Political analyst Ajit Shukla suggests that AAP's decision may benefit the India bloc.

According to sources, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal is expected to focus on campaigning for the India bloc in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, aiming to strengthen alliance unity and consolidate votes.