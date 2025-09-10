ETV Bharat / state

AAP To Fight On All 243 Seats In Bihar Assembly Election

By Krishnanandan

Patna: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest on all 243 seats on its own in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections and the party will seek votes from people on the 'Delhi model' plank.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, AAP's Bihar in-charge, Abhinav Rai said that the party was “fully active” to fight all 243 seats with full force. Rai said that the workers are elated to fight the high-stakes elections following instructions by party convener Arvind Kejriwal after the Delhi elections.

“Preparations have been started to contest elections on all 243 seats of Bihar. Candidates will be fielded on every seat. Elections will not be fought under any alliance,” Rai said.