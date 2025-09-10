AAP To Fight On All 243 Seats In Bihar Assembly Election
Bihar AAP In-charge, Abhinav Rai said that the party will fight with full force on the plank of the party's 'Delhi model' of governance.
Patna: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest on all 243 seats on its own in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections and the party will seek votes from people on the 'Delhi model' plank.
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, AAP's Bihar in-charge, Abhinav Rai said that the party was “fully active” to fight all 243 seats with full force. Rai said that the workers are elated to fight the high-stakes elections following instructions by party convener Arvind Kejriwal after the Delhi elections.
“Preparations have been started to contest elections on all 243 seats of Bihar. Candidates will be fielded on every seat. Elections will not be fought under any alliance,” Rai said.
Over parting ways with the INDIA bloc in the Bihar polls, Rai said that the opposition bloc was “limited to Lok Sabha elections only”. “In the assembly elections, every party has to contest according to its capacity. This is the reason why Aam Aadmi Party intends to contest on all the seats of Bihar."
Bihar SIR An Issue
Rai said that the issue of missing voters in the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was raised by Aam Aadmi Party.
“Later, Congress and Mahagathbandhan made it an issue. In true sense, this initiative was taken by AAP. But Rahul Gandhi is the leader of opposition and a big political face, due to which his campaign got importance”.