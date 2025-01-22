ETV Bharat / state

Kejriwal Unveils 7-Point 'Manifesto' For Middle Class, Says They Are Victim Of 'Tax Terrorism'

New Delhi: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced a seven-point "manifesto" for the country's middle class, saying they have been neglected by successive governments and are a victim of "tax terrorism".

In a video message on Wednesday, he said the middle class is the real superpower of the Indian economy but has long been ignored and exploited solely for tax collection. Kejriwal announced the seven-point charter aimed at addressing the concerns of the middle class.

The demands included raising the education budget from the current 2 per cent to 10 per cent and capping private school fees. He also proposed subsidies and scholarships for higher education to make quality education accessible to all.

The AAP chief stressed the need for an increase in healthcare spending, suggesting a rise to 10 per cent of the GDP, along with the removal of taxes on health insurance premiums. Kejriwal also called for an increase in the income tax exemption limit from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, citing the heavy financial burden on the middle class.