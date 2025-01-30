EWS Houses, Working Hour Rules Among AAP's 7 Guarantees To Domestic Workers Of Officials' Residences

New Delhi: Days before the Delhi polls, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced seven guarantees, including EWS flats and working hour rules, for domestic workers employed at official residences of MPs, ministers and government officers.

A servant registration portal, salary regulations, Rs 10 lakh insurance cover and free education for their children are also among the guarantees.

Addressing a press conference here, Kejriwal claimed that 70-80 per cent of the domestic helpers are not paid salaries and are treated like "bonded labour", with only servant quarters provided to them. Some MPs have rented out these quarters instead of housing their domestic staff, he alleged.

"First, we will create a servant registration portal to match workers with employment opportunities. Second, hostels will be built for those between jobs. Third, we will deploy mobile mohalla clinics for their healthcare.

"Fourth, laws will be enacted to regulate their salaries and working hours. Fifth, they will receive an insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh. Sixth, Rs 1 lakh will be provided for their daughters' weddings. And seventh, their children will get free education," he said.

Delhi goes to polls on February 5 and the results will be declared on February 8. The AAP, which has governed Delhi for the past decade, is locked in a fierce battle with the BJP, which is attempting to reclaim power in Delhi after 25 years.