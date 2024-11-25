ETV Bharat / state

80,000 More People To Get Old-Age Pension In Delhi: Kejriwal

New Delhi: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said an additional 80,000 people are now eligible for old-age pension in Delhi, raising the total number of such beneficiaries to 5.3 lakh.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Kejriwal said that the Delhi government is committed to social welfare and highlighted that the decision to pay old-age pensions to more people is being implemented following Cabinet approval on Sunday. This scheme will provide financial security to the elderly so that they can live their lives with dignity, he added.

On Sunday, the Delhi government launched a portal for the elderly to apply for pensions. The former Delhi CM claimed that 10,000 applications have been received under this new pension scheme within the last 24 hours. "It is a sin to stop the pensions of old people," Kejriwal said, accusing the BJP of halting pensions during his imprisonment.

"After coming out, we not only restarted the halted pensions, but also added 80,000 new beneficiaries," he said. After this addition, the total number of pensioners in Delhi is around 5.3 lakh, Kejriwal added.