Scheme To Give Rs 1,000 To Delhi Women Rolls Out, To Be Raised To Rs 2100 After Polls: Kejriwal

The announcement comes as Delhi gears up for assembly elections in February 2025, with AAP eyeing a third consecutive term.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal
AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal (IANS)
By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced the launch of the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna to give monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 to women in Delhi, and promised the amount would be raised to Rs 2,100 after the elections. However, he clarified the elections are likely to be announced soon and therefore the money could be credited to beneficiaries' accounts only after the polls.

The announcement comes as Delhi gears up for assembly elections in February 2025, with AAP eyeing a third consecutive term. Kejriwal said the Delhi Cabinet led by Chief Minister Atishi has approved the scheme and women can begin their registration from Friday. He also announced that the amount under the scheme would be increased to Rs 2,100 per month if the Aam Aadmi Party wins the elections.

The scheme was initially announced in the 2024-25 budget with an allocation of Rs 2,000 crore. "This scheme is for empowering women and addressing their financial needs. While the BJP calls it free 'revdis,' I see it as a step towards strengthening our society. The BJP asked from where the money will come, but I said we would give free electricity, and we did it," Kejriwal said.

"I want to tell the BJP that I am a magician; I am a magician of accounts," he added. The AAP leader also expressed confidence his party will perform magnificently in the polls and urged women to actively support them. "If all women work together, we will secure more than 60 seats," he said.

