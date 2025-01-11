ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Assembly Polls: Will AAP Retain Stronghold Greater Kailash?

New Delhi: Greater Kailash, part of the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency and stronghold of AAP, is considered one of Delhi’s most elite assembly seats. Created in 2008 after delimitation, the constituency is home to upscale residential areas and iconic markets such as GK-1 and GK-2, which are renowned not just in India but globally. Despite its posh reputation, the constituency also includes over a dozen villages and several unauthorised colonies.

Political Landscape

In the first election held after the constituency's creation, BJP’s Vijay Kumar Malhotra won with 53% of the vote. However, since 2013, AAP’s Saurabh Bhardwaj has consistently emerged victorious in three consecutive elections.

For the upcoming assembly polls, Congress has announced Garvit Singhvi as party’s candidate, while the BJP is yet to declare its nominee. In the past three elections, BJP fielded different candidates—Ajay Kumar Malhotra in 2013, Rakesh Kumar Gulia in 2015, and Shikha Rai in 2020—but failed to secure a win.

Role of Demographics

The constituency's various demographics have an important influence in determining the outcome. The neighbourhood is home to government officials, huge business buildings, showrooms, and powerful communities. CR Park, also known as “Mini Bengal,” has a significant Bengali voter base that frequently votes en bloc.