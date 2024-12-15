ETV Bharat / state

AAP Releases Final Candidates' List For Delhi Polls: Kejriwal To Contest From New Delhi, Atishi From Kalkaji

File image of AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal with Delhi CM Atishi (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

New Delhi: The AAP on Sunday released its final list of 38 candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls due in February, with party supremo Arvind Kejriwal to contest from the New Delhi constituency and Chief Minister Atishi fielded again from Kalkaji.

In its bid for a third consecutive term in power in the national capital, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has nominated its senior leaders from their own constituencies.

Ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain, Raghuvinder Shokeen and Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat will contest the polls from Greater Kailash, Babarpur, Ballimaran, Nangloi Jat and Sultanpur Majra respectively.

In the 2020 election, the AAP had secured 62 of the 70 seats in Delhi, solidifying its dominance in the capital's politics.

The upcoming polls are expected to be a litmus test for the party's governance model and its appeal to the electorate.

