AAP Releases BJP Govt's 'Report Card Of Failure' As Rekha Gupta Completes 100 Days In Office In Delhi

New Delhi: On the eve of the completion of 100 days of the Rekha Gupta led BJP government in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday released the Gupta government's “report card” accusing the saffron party of failing to deliver on 15 key issues.

AAP leaders Atishi, Manish Sisodia, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Sanjeev Jha and Kuldeep Kumar while addressing a presser in the national capital said that Delhiites had voted for BJP in the hope of a better future, but in 100 days, BJP had “ruined the capital”.

The leaders said that the promise of giving Rs 2,500 and free cylinders to women were not fulfilled and accused the BJP of subjecting the Delhiites to long power cuts, hiked electricity bills, severe water shortage and closure of public welfare schemes like Mohalla Clinic. According to the AAP report card, air pollution in Delhi has reached dangerous levels, parents are worried due to increase in fees, in many areas sewer mixed water is coming from the taps. With sharp allegations like '100 lies in 100 days', AAP declared the BJP government a “failure on every front”.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said that the people of Delhi formed the BJP government because they thought that BJP will work for them,

“But in the first 100 days, the BJP has made the lives of Delhiites hell. BJP did not fulfill its promises. They have stopped the benefits provided to the people for 10 years,” she said. The AAP leader said that the party will take the “report card of failure” of the BJP government to every household in Delhi.

The AAP leaders said that as soon as BJP came to power, fees in private schools were hiked. “In the last 10 years, Kejriwal's government had put a check on fee hikes. Today, those parents who are not able to pay the fees, their children are being expelled,” they alleged.

They said that there has been a shortage of drinking water in Delhi since the BJP government took over. “Water has stopped coming in many areas. Women are protesting by breaking pots at the offices of BJP MLAs. Water is being filled from tankers at many places. Not only this, dirty sewer water is coming into drinking water at many places in Delhi. This is spreading stomach related diseases among people,” they said.

The AAP leaders also accused the Rekha Gupta government of closing the Mohalla clinics providing healthcare to people at doorsteps.

“Employees working in them are being fired. In Delhi, people injured in road accidents were getting free treatment in private hospitals under the Farishte Yojana. This scheme was stopped by the BJP”.

Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “Chief Minister Rekha Gupta herself says that she has a four-engine government in Delhi. So, she should have been given a lot of facilities, but she did nothing. She kept telling new lies every day. In such a situation, it can be said that she told 100 lies in 100 days”.

AAP Report Card Of 100 Days Of Rekha Gupta Govt In Delhi