AAP To Contest All 90 Seats In Haryana Assembly Polls; Alliance Talks With Congress On

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is gearing up to contest all 90 seats in the upcoming Haryana Assembly Election 2024, party spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said in a press conference on Saturday. The announcement comes after the Congress party revealed its list of candidates for the election.

On the alliance with Congress, Kakkar did not deny the possibility but stated that "it's too early" to comment on the matter. "Talks are going on. It is too early to say anything right now. But we hope that some conclusion will be reached (regarding the alliance)," she said.

AAP's General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak had earlier indicated that the party would contest the elections independently, like in Delhi and Punjab.

Notably, top AAP leaders, including MPs Sanjay Singh and Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, and jailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal, are actively campaigning in the northern state. However, the party has yet to announce its candidates, unlike BJP and Congress, which have already released their lists.

The last date for filing nominations is September 12, putting pressure on AAP to make a decision soon. The party's leadership is hopeful that their "Delhi model" will resonate with voters in Haryana, given the party's track record in governance.

In July, AAP announced "Kejriwal's Guarantee" for the people of Haryana, outlining their vision for the state. With preparations underway, AAP leader and MP Sandeep Pathak expressed confidence, saying, "We are fully prepared... We are ready to contest elections on every seat. Whoever underestimates us will regret it in the future."