ETV Bharat / state

AAP To Contest All 90 Seats In Haryana Assembly Polls; Alliance Talks With Congress On

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 10 hours ago

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has geared up for the Haryana Assembly Election 2024. The party spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar addressed media on Saturday saying that the AAP would contest all 90 seats in Haryana. She also didn't deny alliance with the Congress Party.

Representation Image
Representation Image (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is gearing up to contest all 90 seats in the upcoming Haryana Assembly Election 2024, party spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said in a press conference on Saturday. The announcement comes after the Congress party revealed its list of candidates for the election.

On the alliance with Congress, Kakkar did not deny the possibility but stated that "it's too early" to comment on the matter. "Talks are going on. It is too early to say anything right now. But we hope that some conclusion will be reached (regarding the alliance)," she said.

AAP's General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak had earlier indicated that the party would contest the elections independently, like in Delhi and Punjab.

Notably, top AAP leaders, including MPs Sanjay Singh and Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, and jailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal, are actively campaigning in the northern state. However, the party has yet to announce its candidates, unlike BJP and Congress, which have already released their lists.

The last date for filing nominations is September 12, putting pressure on AAP to make a decision soon. The party's leadership is hopeful that their "Delhi model" will resonate with voters in Haryana, given the party's track record in governance.

In July, AAP announced "Kejriwal's Guarantee" for the people of Haryana, outlining their vision for the state. With preparations underway, AAP leader and MP Sandeep Pathak expressed confidence, saying, "We are fully prepared... We are ready to contest elections on every seat. Whoever underestimates us will regret it in the future."

Read More

  1. AAP May Go Solo In Haryana Polls As Alliance Talks With Cong Hit Roadblock
  2. Days after quitting AAP, Haryana leader Ashok Tanwar joins BJP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is gearing up to contest all 90 seats in the upcoming Haryana Assembly Election 2024, party spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said in a press conference on Saturday. The announcement comes after the Congress party revealed its list of candidates for the election.

On the alliance with Congress, Kakkar did not deny the possibility but stated that "it's too early" to comment on the matter. "Talks are going on. It is too early to say anything right now. But we hope that some conclusion will be reached (regarding the alliance)," she said.

AAP's General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak had earlier indicated that the party would contest the elections independently, like in Delhi and Punjab.

Notably, top AAP leaders, including MPs Sanjay Singh and Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, and jailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal, are actively campaigning in the northern state. However, the party has yet to announce its candidates, unlike BJP and Congress, which have already released their lists.

The last date for filing nominations is September 12, putting pressure on AAP to make a decision soon. The party's leadership is hopeful that their "Delhi model" will resonate with voters in Haryana, given the party's track record in governance.

In July, AAP announced "Kejriwal's Guarantee" for the people of Haryana, outlining their vision for the state. With preparations underway, AAP leader and MP Sandeep Pathak expressed confidence, saying, "We are fully prepared... We are ready to contest elections on every seat. Whoever underestimates us will regret it in the future."

Read More

  1. AAP May Go Solo In Haryana Polls As Alliance Talks With Cong Hit Roadblock
  2. Days after quitting AAP, Haryana leader Ashok Tanwar joins BJP

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AAM AADMI PARTYARVIND KERJIRWALSANJAY SINGH AAPAAP ABOUT HARYANA ASSEMBLY POLLS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.