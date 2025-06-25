AAP Celebrates Punjab, Gujarat By-Poll Win In Delhi

New Delhi: After the spectacular victory in the by-elections at Punjab and Gujarat, Aam Aadmi Party organized a victory celebration at Kapurthala House in Delhi on Wednesday.

Aam Aadmi Party's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other senior leaders spoke at the programme. Sanjeev Arora, who won the by-poll to Ludhiana West Assembly constituency thanked Kejriwal and Mann and said the victory is of all the voters who places their trust in Aam Aadmi Party. "I contested elections for the first time and everyone helped me. The work done by the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab in the last three years was not done in the last over 70 years," he said.

Arora said his victory was not from a particular seat but that of honesty. "Whatever task the party gives me, I will perform it with full honesty. Broom politics has public support," he said.

Gopal Italia, who won the by-poll from Visavadar Assembly seat in Gujarat narrated his struggles and his belief in the ideology of Aam Aadmi Party. He said Kejriwal provided him a platform to enter politics and serve the people. Italia said politics in the country is now dominated by ideas and not money. He said the voters rejected liquor, money and political pressure in BJP's bastion and placed their trust on simplicity.