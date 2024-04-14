AAP Observes 'Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao Divas' in Jalandhar

author img

By PTI

Published : Apr 14, 2024, 4:01 PM IST

The AAP observed 'Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao Divas' in Jalandhar, Punjab, on the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, and criticised the BJP-led Centre over party supremo Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in a matter linked to a money-laundering case.

The AAP observed 'Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao Divas' in Jalandhar, Punjab, on the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, and criticised the BJP-led Centre over party supremo Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in a matter linked to a money-laundering case.

Chandigarh: The AAP on Sunday observed 'Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao Divas' in Punjab's Jalandhar on the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar and slammed the BJP-led Centre over party supremo Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.

The Aam Aadmi Party had given a call to observe 'Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao Divas' across the country and take a pledge to save the Constitution.

Kejriwal is lodged in Tihar jail in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. In Jalandhar, Punjab Cabinet Minister and senior AAP leader Balkar Singh lashed out at the BJP-led Centre over the arrest of Kejriwal.

"When the influence of AAP's national convener Kejriwal was increasing in democracy, the cruel government (BJP-led Centre) put him behind bars to curtail his influence," Singh alleged.

He said that it was Kejriwal who thought about uplifting the poor and providing good education, health facilities and employment to the people.
But it could not be digested by them, Singh said while referring to BJP.

He said it was Kejriwal who decided that the photos of B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution and legendary freedom fighter Bhagwat Singh should be put up in the government offices.

Whereas previous governments put up the pictures of chief ministers and ministers in the offices, he said. He said the AAP government in Punjab gave free electricity to people, set up more than 800 mohalla clinics and was setting up 117 schools of eminence in the state.

AAP candidate from Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat Raj Kumar Chhabewal, on this occasion, said, "Today, there was a need to save the Constitution." He said the AAP government in Punjab gave 43,000 government jobs and provided 300 electricity units.

The AAP also observed 'Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao Divas' in Pathankot where party workers and leaders led by Punjab minister Lalchand Kataruchak were present.

Kataruchak accused the BJP-led Union government of misusing the central agencies like CBI and ED to "suppress" the voice of rival party leaders. The ED had arrested Kejriwal on March 21 after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency.3

The case pertains to the alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 that was later scrapped.

Read More

  1. 'Keep Fighting, Stay Strong': AAP Shares Old Video of Kejriwal to Lift Morale of Party Workers
  2. K Kavitha Threatened S C Reddy to Pay Rs 25 Crore to AAP: CBI in Court

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.