'Large Number Of Voters Deleted From Electoral Roll,' Alleges Kejriwal

AAP convenor claimed that AAP won Shahdara Assembly seat in last elections and now names of around 11,000 voters are being deleted in that constituency.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (IANS)
By PTI

Published : 1 minutes ago

New Delhi: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday alleged that the names of a large number of voters had been deleted from the electoral roll ahead of Delhi Assembly polls. Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said the BJP filed applications with the Election Commission of India (ECI) to delete the names of thousands of voters in Shahdara, Janakpuri, Laxmi Nagar, and other seats.

"The BJP has filed an application to delete the names of 11,018 voters in the Shahdara area, but when we cross-checked that application on 500 names, 75 per cent of people were still living there, but their names can be deleted from the electoral roll," he said. The AAP won the Shahdara Assembly seat in the last elections by around 5,000 votes, and now names of around 11,000 voters are being deleted in that constituency and most of these voters are AAP supporters, he claimed.

Kejriwal urged the ECI to upload all applications on its website by the evening for the sake of transparency.

