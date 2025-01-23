'You Will Land In Trouble If You Vote For BJP,' Kejriwal Warns Public At Trilokpuri

New Delhi: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, while addressing a 'Jansabha' in East Delhi's Trilokpuri, urged the public to cast their votes "mindfully" in the upcoming assembly elections on February 5.

He warned voters not to press the "wrong button," referring to the BJP's lotus symbol and alleged that if the saffron party comes to power, all free facilities they enjoy now would be discontinued.

Kejriwal claimed that if the BJP wins the election, the people of Delhi would "land in trouble" and appealed to the public to choose the Aam Aadmi Party to "secure the future of their children."

"If you press the wrong button, your children's future will be ruined. When they grow up, they will blame you for voting for the wrong party," he said. Kejriwal paused his speech midway as the 'azaan' (call to prayer) was heard.

Beginning again, he said, "AAP provides 24/7 electricity in Delhi, while the BJP has failed to provide such facilities in the states it governs. Don't press the wrong button on February 5, or by the time you reach home, the electricity will be gone."

He also referred to the BJP's election manifesto, alleging that the party intends to end free education for all. "Anurag Thakur, their minister, has announced that if the BJP comes to power, free education will be stopped. Do you want that to happen? If you press the wrong button, your children's future will be destroyed. Press the 'broom' button to save them," Kejriwal said.

The former Delhi Chief Minister also alleged that the BJP had a plan to shut down Mohalla Clinics, end free healthcare services, and discontinue free bus rides for women.

"Don't press the lotus button, or you'll land yourself in trouble. Wherever BJP is in power, the situation is in a terrible state," he said. Kejriwal promised that if AAP is re-elected, it would implement all schemes announced in its manifesto, which includes a monthly grant to women.

On a lighter note, Arvind Kejriwal said, "Someone once asked me, 'Where will the money come from for all these promises?' I replied, "I am Baniya's son. I know how to manage resources." He said the party's top priority will be to eliminate unemployment from Delhi.

"I call myself a 'brother of all women,' and every month, I will celebrate Rakhi by giving them Rs 2,100 as a gift." He added, "We will replace all old sewer lines on a war footing, and we will also benefit tenants by providing zero electricity and water bills."

Kejriwal asked people not to pay their inflated electricity bills, saying these bills would be waived once AAP wins the election. He also promised to provide free metro and bus services to students, including male students. Kejriwal reiterated his promise of giving Rs 18,000 every month as 'dakshina' to priests and granthis.

Later addressing public meetings in Patparganj and Laxminagar, Kejriwal claimed a new survey shows 70 per cent of women in Delhi will vote for AAP. "A recent survey points towards a result where 70 per cent of women would vote for AAP. I have always believed that women are smarter. So I am assigning the women of Delhi another task. Now you have to convince all the men of your household to vote for AAP," Kejriwal said.

Reading out from a list of alleged abusive words used by the BJP leaders against him, he said, "They call Kejriwal a 'pimp'. They say '100 scoundrels died, and one Kejriwal was born'. They call me cheap, filthy, a Pakistani agent, an anarchist, AK-49, a demon, Naxalite, a sorcerer, shameless, and a traitor."

He added, "This is the BJP's manifesto 'Abuse Kejriwal' and they are seeking votes based on it. On the one hand, they hurl abuses at me, and call me names, on the other hand, people say Kejriwal is Delhi's son. You now have to choose between a party that works for you and the party that only abuses your son."