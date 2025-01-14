ETV Bharat / state

BJP Distributing Money, Gold Chains To Buy Votes Ahead Of Delhi Polls: Kejriwal

AAP Supremo Kejriwal Accused BJP of adopting unfair means and claimed that party is distributing jackets, shoes, sarees, money and gold chains to buy votes.

Former Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference at the party office, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025.
Former Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference at the party office, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 14, 2025, 1:21 PM IST

New Delhi: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday alleged the BJP is distributing money and gold chains to lure voters ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Addressing a press conference here, he also claimed the AAP's graph is soaring and it will once again get a full majority.

The BJP lacks the vision and leadership to challenge the AAP, Kejriwal said. "The BJP has surrendered all its weapons as it has no narrative, no vision and no chief ministerial face. It doesn't have anything," the former chief minister said.

Accusing the BJP of adopting unfair means, Kejriwal claimed that the party is distributing jackets, shoes, sarees, money and even gold chains to buy votes.

"I have heard that gold chains are being distributed in two colonies. The BJP is saying it will buy votes. I appeal to the people of Delhi to not vote for anyone, including AAP candidates, if they are offering money or goods during the polls," he said.

"As the elections are approaching, it is becoming clear that the AAP is going to form a stable government with a full majority. With time, the AAP's graph is soaring," he added. Delhi will go to polls on February 5 and results will be announced on February 8.

In the 2015 and 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, the AAP won 67 and 62 seats respectively. The BJP won three seats in 2015 and eight in 2020 while the Congress drew a blank.

New Delhi: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday alleged the BJP is distributing money and gold chains to lure voters ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Addressing a press conference here, he also claimed the AAP's graph is soaring and it will once again get a full majority.

The BJP lacks the vision and leadership to challenge the AAP, Kejriwal said. "The BJP has surrendered all its weapons as it has no narrative, no vision and no chief ministerial face. It doesn't have anything," the former chief minister said.

Accusing the BJP of adopting unfair means, Kejriwal claimed that the party is distributing jackets, shoes, sarees, money and even gold chains to buy votes.

"I have heard that gold chains are being distributed in two colonies. The BJP is saying it will buy votes. I appeal to the people of Delhi to not vote for anyone, including AAP candidates, if they are offering money or goods during the polls," he said.

"As the elections are approaching, it is becoming clear that the AAP is going to form a stable government with a full majority. With time, the AAP's graph is soaring," he added. Delhi will go to polls on February 5 and results will be announced on February 8.

In the 2015 and 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, the AAP won 67 and 62 seats respectively. The BJP won three seats in 2015 and eight in 2020 while the Congress drew a blank.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AAPDELHI POLLS 2025KEJRIWAL PRESS CONFERENCEAAP NATIONAL CONVENER KEJRIWAL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.