Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal Dumps Garbage Outside AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal's Residence, Detained

New Delhi: With a few days to go for Delhi Assembly elections, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Thursday dumped garbage outside former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Swati Maliwal's residence. She also tried to enter Kejriwal's residence but was detained and taken to the nearest police station.

Maliwal had informed of her protest on social media. She wrote, 'Heaps of garbage are piled up on the roads in Vikaspuri area for years. People are angry. They are going to pick up all the garbage and throw it at Kejriwal's house. The condition of Delhi is pathetic. The dirt and stench that Delhi residents face everyday will be faced by Kejriwal ji today. The public is coming, Kejriwal ji, don't be afraid". She said the protest was not against any particular party. "Today Delhi is in an unprecedentedly bad condition. Every corner of Delhi is dirty, roads are broken and drains are overflowing. Women of Vikaspuri had complained that there is a pile of garbage on the road and despite complaining to the MLA, no one is taking any steps to clear it," the MP said.

Maliwal said she had arrived at Vikaspuri front of Kejriwal's to participate in the Swachhata Abhiyan organized by women. "We will take this garbage to Arvind Kejriwal's residence and ask him what should be done with the dirty gift he has given to every area of ​​Delhi. Kejriwal is no longer a common man. He has no idea about the ground reality of Delhi", she said.

On January 24, the former Delhi Commission for Women chief had claimed on social media that former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was behind the assault on her in May.Maliwal had taken a dig at Bibhav Kumar, who is accused of assaulting her, for being given Z plus security by the Punjab government. She had alleged that Kejriwal is scared that if Kumar gets upset then he will confess that it was he who had asked him to beat her up so is rewarding him.