AAP MP Promises To Donate Rs 3 Crore For Library In Memory Of 3 Deceased UPSC Students

Singh Said That The Owners Of Coaching Centres And The Government Should Join Hands To Build A Welfare Fund For Students (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh met with UPSC aspirants protesting in Rajinder Nagar and announced a donation of Rs 3 crore for a library in memory of the three students who died in a flooded basement of a civil services coaching centre.

“I will give Rs 1 crore each from my MPLAD fund to build them. The government has decided to make a law to regulate coaching centres, in which the suggestions of the students will also be included,” he added.

The Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will give ₹10 lakh compensation to the families of the students who were victims of this accident and a library will be built in the memory of the deceased students, said the AAP MLA.

During the interaction on Thursday, August 1, students demanded that the the senior officers be deemed responsible for this accident' at the Rau's IAS Study Circle and immediate and stringent action be initiated against them.

Responding to this, Singh said that the owners of coaching centres and the government should join hands to build a welfare fund for students to use during times of distress. He added, "Also, a permanent system should be made to address the complaints of the students and resolve them."

Regarding formation of a law to regulate coaching centres, the Rajya Sabha MP said that 10 students will be consulted while making this law as per their demands and considerations. "Its draft will be prepared and soon it will be presented in the assembly," he said.

Addressing the students' demand that the CCTV footage of the Rajinder Nagar incident be released, Singh assured of The Delhi Police providing the footage to them.

"The Commissioner of Delhi Police or any police officer who can provide the CCTV footage will provide the footage to the students who demand it. Any student who wants to come with me can accompany me," he added.

The Rajya Sabha MP said that he would start the construction of the libraries as soon as the MCD or DDA releases the property. This demand for public libraries was made by the students.