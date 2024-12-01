AAP MLA Naresh Balyan's Lawyer Seeks FIR Copy From Delhi Police

New Delhi: AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, who arrested in connection with an extortion case on Saturday night, has been allowed to meet his lawyer.

According to Delhi Police, the arrest was made after an audio clip of a conversation between Balyan and notorious gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu surfaced after the investigation. Kapil Sangwan is currently abroad and it has been alleged that there were discussions about extorting ransom money from businessmen in the conversation. Delhi Police Crime Branch team said further interrogation is underway.

Sujan Singh, lawyer of the arrested MLA has asked a copy of the FIR from the police. He said, "I have come here to meet Naresh Balyan, I am his lawyer. Some policemen are saying that he has been arrested while some are denying it. I have requested for being allowed to meet him or to give me the FIR copy. But they are not agreeing to anything. I am not getting any official information."

Meanwhile Delhi Police said the Crime Branch arrested Naresh Balyan in connection with an extortion case and the matter is being investigated.

BJP state president Virendra Sachdeva's said that the audio that has surfaced clearly shows that the AAP MLA was running an extortion racket in connivance with gangsters and used to extort money by threatening prominent people of Uttam Nagar.

"This audio has gone viral on social media and as per our information, police must have detained him on this ground. The investigating agency is doing its job," Sachdeva added.

Expressing displeasure over the arrest, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, "Ever since Arvind Kejriwal started expressing concern over law and order in Delhi, the BJP, the central government and Union Home Amit Shah have started conspiring against Arvind Kejriwal's men. As part of this conspiracy, AAP MLA Naresh Balyan has been arrested by the Delhi Police."