AAP MLA Naresh Balyan's Lawyer Seeks FIR Copy From Delhi Police

New Delhi: AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, who arrested in connection with an extortion case on Saturday night, has been allowed to meet his lawyer.
According to Delhi Police, the arrest was made after an audio clip of a conversation between Balyan and notorious gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu surfaced after the investigation. Kapil Sangwan is currently abroad and it has been alleged that there were discussions about extorting ransom money from businessmen in the conversation. Delhi Police Crime Branch team said further interrogation is underway.
#WATCH | Delhi | Advocate Sujan Singh, lawyer of arrested AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, says, " i came here to meet naresh balyan, i am his advocate...some police personnel are saying that he has been arrested whereas some are denying this...i have requested to allow me to meet him or… pic.twitter.com/XpExUaE83c— ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2024
Sujan Singh, lawyer of the arrested MLA has asked a copy of the FIR from the police. He said, "I have come here to meet Naresh Balyan, I am his lawyer. Some policemen are saying that he has been arrested while some are denying it. I have requested for being allowed to meet him or to give me the FIR copy. But they are not agreeing to anything. I am not getting any official information."
#WATCH | Delhi: On the arrest of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva says, " it is evident from the audio that came out that he was running an extortion racket with gangsters and used to name the eminent people of uttam nagar and used to collect money by… pic.twitter.com/jQbG78VEdN— ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2024
Meanwhile Delhi Police said the Crime Branch arrested Naresh Balyan in connection with an extortion case and the matter is being investigated.
द्वारका कोर्ट ने टाइम्स नाउ नवभारत को @AAPNareshBalyan के कथित जबरन वसूली कॉल लीक मामले के बारे में गलत प्रचार और गलत सूचना प्रसारित करना बंद करने का निर्देश दिया था।— Jitender Sati 🇮🇳 (@ImJitenderSati) November 30, 2024
AAP MLA @vinayymishraap ने दिल्ली विधानसभा में भाजपा विधायकों को बेनकाब किया था.. pic.twitter.com/yDBaw8Pizo
BJP state president Virendra Sachdeva's said that the audio that has surfaced clearly shows that the AAP MLA was running an extortion racket in connivance with gangsters and used to extort money by threatening prominent people of Uttam Nagar.
"This audio has gone viral on social media and as per our information, police must have detained him on this ground. The investigating agency is doing its job," Sachdeva added.
#WATCH | Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in connection with an extortion case. The arrest was made after an examination of an audio clip of a conversation between MLA and notorious gangster Kapil Sangwan, also known as Nandu. The Gangster is… pic.twitter.com/zgmfXAJyNG— ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2024
Expressing displeasure over the arrest, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, "Ever since Arvind Kejriwal started expressing concern over law and order in Delhi, the BJP, the central government and Union Home Amit Shah have started conspiring against Arvind Kejriwal's men. As part of this conspiracy, AAP MLA Naresh Balyan has been arrested by the Delhi Police."
#WATCH | On the arrest of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, party MP Sanjay Singh says, " ... ever since arvind kejriwal has raised the issue of law and order situation in delhi and, he and his party workers are being targeted by the central government. as part of the same conspiracy, aap… pic.twitter.com/T8vnVvlme2— ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2024
