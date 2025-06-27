AAP MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal Passes Away At 66

Tarn Taran: Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Tarn Taran, Dr. Kashmir Singh Sohal, has passed away in a private hospital in Amritsar on Thursday. Cancer-afflicted Dr. Kashmir Singh Sohal received treatment at various hospitals across the country.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has expressed grief over his demise. On X, CM Mann described Dr. Sohal as a "very hardworking and combative leader" and extended his deepest condolences to the family, praying for strength to help them through this difficult time and for the departed soul to find peace.

Born on February 20, 1959, in Dera Sohal village, Amritsar, Dr. Kashmir Singh Sohal studied medicine. His family includes his wife, Navjot Kaur Hundal, and two children, both of whom are doctors. While studying at the Medical College, Amritsar, he became active in student politics and later worked as a medical officer. In 1986, during his posting at Mianwind Hospital, he participated in many political activities in Punjab. Dr. Sohal significantly contributed to forming the Citizen Council in Tarn Taran.

Dr. Sohal retired from health services in 2013 and joined politics in 2014, aligning with the Aam Aadmi Party. He represented the Tarn Taran assembly constituency in the 2022 state elections and won the seat, securing 52,469 votes, defeating Shiromani Akali Dal's Harmeet Singh Sandhu by a margin of 13,237 votes.