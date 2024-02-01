AAP MLA Chaitra Vasava Released on Conditional Bail

Gandhinagar: Tribal leader and an AAP MLA from Dediapada assembly of Bharuch, Chaitra Vasava has been released on conditional bail after being lodged in jail for 48 days.

A large number of party workers and supporters gathered outside the jail to give him a grand welcome. The AAP leader has been prohibited from entering Narmada and Bharuch districts and will now live in Gandhinagar.

After coming out of jail, Vasava told newspersons that he and his family were being harassed for protesting against injustices committed by the BJP. "Whenever the BJP government did injustice to the youth, farmers and poor, I fought against it. That is why I and my family are being harassed," he said.

Taking to his X handle to welcome Vasava, AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote, "Chaitar Bhai, you and Bhabhi ji are welcome…the public is waiting for you…get started…now we have to defeat them in the elections".

The police had registered a case against 10 people including Vasava, his wife and farmers for allegedly attacking a forest worker. Barring Vasava, all were arrested while the AAP MLA had gone underground. After 40 days, Vasava surrendered before police and since then is lodged in jail.

Earlier, Kejriwal had come to Vasava's defence saying he was arrested for fighting for the rights of the tribals and the poor. He claimed that Vasava always stood up against the forest department whenever attempts were made to snatch away land from the poor. Vasava has not fought for himself but for the families of the tribals and the poor, Kejriwal had told.