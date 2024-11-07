AAP MLA Booked For Attacking MCD Team During Inspection

New Delhi: A team from the Municipal Corporation Delhi (MCD) came under attack during an inspection of a meat shop on Wednesday night. Nine people including AAP MLA Jai Bhagwan Upkar and former councillor Shraddhanand have been booked on the complaint of the deputy director (veterinary dept) of the corporation.

The inspection team visited the Shahbad Dairy area after receiving complaints about running a meat shop without a valid license.

A case has been registered against Upkar and his associates under sections related to assault and obstruction in government work. A video of the scuffle has gone viral and police have launched an investigation into it. Two corporation employees, who sustained injury, have been admitted to the hospital.

According to the information, the MCD Narela Zone team suddenly reached the area and started inspecting illegal meat shops without informing the police. When it entered a meat shop of one Gul Mohammad located in B Block of Shahbad Dairy, it found 15 goats kept for slaughter. Upon being asked, Mohammad couldn't come up with a plausible reply., following which the officials issued a challan.

After this, the shopkeeper called MLA Upkar and Shraddhanand who reached the spot and got furious with the team. He misbehaved with the staff and even manhandled them. He even ordered the challan be taken back. The MCD team immediately informed the police who reached the spot and controlled the situation. Upkar has been accused of assaulting employees and obstructing government work. When the officials complained to Bawana Police Station a case was registered.