‘Guns Given To Gullible People’: AAP MLA Blames BJP-Led Centre For Kishtwar Killings

Srinagar: The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) MLA Mehraj Malik on Friday blamed the central government for the killing of two village defence guards (VDC) in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking in the assembly, he accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in the Centre of “irresponsibly arming civilians” in Jammu and Kashmir's Chenab and Pir Panjal regions without providing them with proper training.

“Did those who died in Kishtwar know how to use a gun? Could they hit a target?” Malik questioned, referencing the deaths of two VDC members on Thursday.

Malik accused the BJP of giving weapons to “gullible people” for political gain and to boost election efforts, which he claimed resulted in “tragic consequences.”

“The BJP MLAs in this Assembly campaigned on these weapon distributions, and now we see the consequences in Kishtwar. I am ashamed. They should have spoken today as killings occurred in their constituencies, but they resorted to chaos,” he said.

His remarks were directed towards the BJP's two MLAs from Kishtwar district—Leader of Opposition and senior BJP leader Sunil Kumar Sharma, representing Padder-Nagseni, and Shagun Parihar, representing Kishtwar.