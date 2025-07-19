AAP MLA Backs Family In GMC Jammu Dispute, Demands Action Against 'Negligent' Doctors

Jammu: A day after junior doctors at Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu called off their strike, there is a new twist in the dispute as the family of the deceased patient demanded a case of negligence against doctors. Political voices like Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Doda Mehraj Malik have also stepped into the row.

On Friday, junior doctors called off their strike after an FIR was registered against the daughter of the deceased, Aditi, who allegedly assaulted the on-duty doctor.

Aditi had kicked a junior doctor, Dr. Arushi, when her father was in serious condition and the family was pleading with doctors to help save him. Following the incident, CCTV footage of which went viral has divided the people on social media. Some are saying that violence has no place in a civilised society, and doctors at GMC Jammu work under extreme conditions, especially in the emergency wing, and Aditi shouldn’t have kicked the doctor, but some even came to the daughter’s rescue, as she lost her father.

One of the many people who gave the benefit of the doubt to Aditi is the MLA Doda, who is known for his anti-medico stand and was recently in the news for his verbal attack on doctors in GMC Doda. He has also demanded justice for the family, who lost their head of the family.

Taking to his Facebook account, Malik wrote, “Action has been taken against the girl who attacked a lady doctor at GMC Jammu, and rightly so, but what about the doctor who killed her father? Instant action only against the public, or will action be taken against the doctor also?”

The issue had come to the fore on Wednesday when Aditi had attacked a junior doctor of the department of surgery in the emergency wing of GMC Jammu after having a verbal altercation with her. Aditi had kicked the junior doctor in her stomach, which was caught on the CCTV cameras installed in the hospital. Following the incident, the Junior Doctors’ Association decided to go on strike till action was taken against the girl.

On Friday, she was arrested following registration of an FIR and was released on anticipatory bail by a local court later.

Talking to media persons, family members of Aditi have raised a question: doctors have been given justice, but what about their family?

“When we were pleading in front of that doctor to put my brother Rajinder Kumar on oxygen because he was in critical condition and would die, the doctor had replied that many people die in GMC every day,” Rajni Devi, sister of the deceased, told media persons. “We also want justice, and the doctor who killed my brother should be punished as well,” she added.