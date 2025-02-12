ETV Bharat / state

Police Trying To Implicate Me, Alleges AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan On Jamia Nagar Row

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against the Okhla MLA for allegedly leading an attack on a Crime Branch team in Jamia Nagar on Monday.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan, in a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner, said he is being implicated in the case of attack on a police team in Jamia Nagar locality
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 12, 2025, 1:29 PM IST

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan, in a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner, said he is being implicated in the case of attack on a police team in Jamia Nagar locality.

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against the Okhla MLA for allegedly leading an attack on a Crime Branch team in Jamia Nagar on Monday. Police said Khan and the others helped a proclaimed offender, who is an accused of attempt to murder case, escape from custody. However, in the letter to the Police Commissioner, Khan wrote: “I am in my Assembly constituency and have not fled anywhere.” He said the person whom the Delhi Police had come to arrest in Jamia Nagar is already out on bail. "When the person showed his documents, the police, in order to cover up for its mistake, implicated me in the same," he said.

It is alleged that Khan had reached the spot at Jamia Nagar with 10 to 15 supporters and started arguing with the Crime Branch. The police have alleged he also manhandled a few of the personnel. Police further said amid the dispute between the Crime Branch personnel and Khan, the accused fled the spot. It added that Khan absconded after the incident a charge denied by the MLA who said he is in his Assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Tarun Chugh took on AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal. He said, "Kejriwal sahab, the people of Delhi and the country want to know where is the MLA of 'Aapada' today? The Aapada Party has become a refuge for those who break the law, commit fraud and corruption. This is unfortunate". Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said Khan is a history sheeter and several cases are pending against him. "But this time it is going to cost him dear. Law will prevail and we seek the harshest punishment for such people," he said.

