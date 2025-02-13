ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Court Grants Interim Bail To AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan In Jamia Nagar Case

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan received interim relief from Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court, which stayed his arrest until February 24 in the Jamia Nagar case. The court further ruled that any questioning of Khan must take place under CCTV surveillance.

Earlier, Khan had filed for anticipatory bail after being booked for allegedly leading an attack on a police team in Jamia Nagar.

During the hearing, which was scheduled today, Khan’s lawyer stated that he was willing to cooperate with the investigation, asserting that the charges against him were false. The court directed that he be questioned at Jamia Nagar police station in a CCTV-monitored area.

Khan’s lawyer stated that he had been summoned to join the investigation at 5 PM today. The FIR, registered on February 11, accuses Khan of aiding a fugitive, wanted for attempted murder, in escaping police custody.