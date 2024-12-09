ETV Bharat / state

AAP's Legal Cell Head Removed As Vice Chairman Of Bar Council Of Delhi Over Law Degree Authenticity

BCI removed Nasiar from post of vice chairman as it was necessary to safeguard dignity of legal profession and ensure public confidence in it.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 minutes ago

New Delhi: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has removed Sanjeev Nasiar from the post of vice chairman pending the completion of an inquiry into the authenticity of his law degree. Nasiar, also the president of Aam Aadmi Party's legal cell, holds a law degree from Devi Ahilya Bai Vishwavidyalaya, Indore. In a press conference at the AAP office, Nasiar alleged that the BJP had weaponised the BCI against him.

"I am not afraid of any action or investigation. I welcome any inquiry by the CBI or any other authority. I will not be intimidated. Every document of mine has already been verified, and the high court has upheld this," he claimed.

Earlier, in a release issued on Sunday, the BCI said, "The sub-committee constituted by the BCI, after a thorough enquiry, concluded that the authenticity of the LLB (Hons) degree of Sanjeev Nasiar is highly questionable." It said the BCI's general council had resolved to adopt the committee's report and the BCI secretary had been directed to approach the CBI, requesting it to probe the degree's authenticity.

"Pending the outcome of the investigation, Sanjeev Nasiar is removed from the position of vice chairman, Bar Council of Delhi," said the release signed by BCI secretary Srimanto Sen. It said the measure was necessary to safeguard the integrity and dignity of the legal profession and ensure public confidence in it.

"The BCI is conscientious to uphold the prestige and honour of the legal profession and remains resolute in its resolve to uphold its sanctity to ensure that only those meeting the highest standards of ethics and qualifications are permitted to practice law in India," the release said. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) strongly opposed the BCI decision to remove Nasiar from the post of vice-chairman of the Bar Council of Delhi.

The BCI sent a one-and-a-half years old high court-stayed complaint to CBI and removed Nasiar from his post, said AAP leader Durgesh Pathak. "AAP vehemently opposes the action against Sanjeev Nasiar and demands BCI to withdraw its arbitrary order," Pathak said. Pathak charged that the BCI, an institution responsible for ensuring justice, has committed "grave injustice" and punished Nasiar for his ideological support to the AAP.

New Delhi: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has removed Sanjeev Nasiar from the post of vice chairman pending the completion of an inquiry into the authenticity of his law degree. Nasiar, also the president of Aam Aadmi Party's legal cell, holds a law degree from Devi Ahilya Bai Vishwavidyalaya, Indore. In a press conference at the AAP office, Nasiar alleged that the BJP had weaponised the BCI against him.

"I am not afraid of any action or investigation. I welcome any inquiry by the CBI or any other authority. I will not be intimidated. Every document of mine has already been verified, and the high court has upheld this," he claimed.

Earlier, in a release issued on Sunday, the BCI said, "The sub-committee constituted by the BCI, after a thorough enquiry, concluded that the authenticity of the LLB (Hons) degree of Sanjeev Nasiar is highly questionable." It said the BCI's general council had resolved to adopt the committee's report and the BCI secretary had been directed to approach the CBI, requesting it to probe the degree's authenticity.

"Pending the outcome of the investigation, Sanjeev Nasiar is removed from the position of vice chairman, Bar Council of Delhi," said the release signed by BCI secretary Srimanto Sen. It said the measure was necessary to safeguard the integrity and dignity of the legal profession and ensure public confidence in it.

"The BCI is conscientious to uphold the prestige and honour of the legal profession and remains resolute in its resolve to uphold its sanctity to ensure that only those meeting the highest standards of ethics and qualifications are permitted to practice law in India," the release said. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) strongly opposed the BCI decision to remove Nasiar from the post of vice-chairman of the Bar Council of Delhi.

The BCI sent a one-and-a-half years old high court-stayed complaint to CBI and removed Nasiar from his post, said AAP leader Durgesh Pathak. "AAP vehemently opposes the action against Sanjeev Nasiar and demands BCI to withdraw its arbitrary order," Pathak said. Pathak charged that the BCI, an institution responsible for ensuring justice, has committed "grave injustice" and punished Nasiar for his ideological support to the AAP.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AAPBAR COUNCIL OF DELHITHE BAR COUNCIL OF INDIASANJEEV NASIAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.