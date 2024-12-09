AAP's Legal Cell Head Removed As Vice Chairman Of Bar Council Of Delhi Over Law Degree Authenticity

New Delhi: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has removed Sanjeev Nasiar from the post of vice chairman pending the completion of an inquiry into the authenticity of his law degree. Nasiar, also the president of Aam Aadmi Party's legal cell, holds a law degree from Devi Ahilya Bai Vishwavidyalaya, Indore. In a press conference at the AAP office, Nasiar alleged that the BJP had weaponised the BCI against him.

"I am not afraid of any action or investigation. I welcome any inquiry by the CBI or any other authority. I will not be intimidated. Every document of mine has already been verified, and the high court has upheld this," he claimed.

Earlier, in a release issued on Sunday, the BCI said, "The sub-committee constituted by the BCI, after a thorough enquiry, concluded that the authenticity of the LLB (Hons) degree of Sanjeev Nasiar is highly questionable." It said the BCI's general council had resolved to adopt the committee's report and the BCI secretary had been directed to approach the CBI, requesting it to probe the degree's authenticity.

"Pending the outcome of the investigation, Sanjeev Nasiar is removed from the position of vice chairman, Bar Council of Delhi," said the release signed by BCI secretary Srimanto Sen. It said the measure was necessary to safeguard the integrity and dignity of the legal profession and ensure public confidence in it.

"The BCI is conscientious to uphold the prestige and honour of the legal profession and remains resolute in its resolve to uphold its sanctity to ensure that only those meeting the highest standards of ethics and qualifications are permitted to practice law in India," the release said. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) strongly opposed the BCI decision to remove Nasiar from the post of vice-chairman of the Bar Council of Delhi.

The BCI sent a one-and-a-half years old high court-stayed complaint to CBI and removed Nasiar from his post, said AAP leader Durgesh Pathak. "AAP vehemently opposes the action against Sanjeev Nasiar and demands BCI to withdraw its arbitrary order," Pathak said. Pathak charged that the BCI, an institution responsible for ensuring justice, has committed "grave injustice" and punished Nasiar for his ideological support to the AAP.