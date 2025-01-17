ETV Bharat / state

AAP Leaders Including Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai See Wealth Growth In Five Years

New Delhi: Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders' affidavits, submitted for the 2025 Delhi Assembly polls, show significant gains in their personal wealth over the previous five years. These declarations were made as part of their nominations to contest the upcoming elections, offering insights into their wealth growth.

Senior AAP leader and candidate for the Jangpura constituency Manish Sisodia saw a rise in his assets. According to the affidavit filed by him with the Election Commission of India, he now holds movable assets worth Rs 3.44 lakh and immovable assets valued at Rs 23 lakh. His wife Seema Sisodia, has movable assets of Rs 12.87 lakh and immovable property worth Rs 70 lakh.

In 2020, when Sisodia was contesting from Patparganj, his movable assets stood at just Rs 4.74 lakh and his wife's at Rs 2.66 lakh. His immovable assets were Rs 21 lakh, while Seema Sisodia's were Rs 65 lakh. Over the last five years, despite legal challenges, including his arrest in connection with the Delhi liquor scam, Sisodia's movable assets have increased by Rs 29.68 lakh, while his wife's movable wealth rose by Rs 10.21 lakh.

Gopal Rai, another senior AAP leader contesting from Babarpur has also seen a significant asset growth. His affidavit reveals that his movable assets have increased to Rs 69.41 lakh, with immovable assets valued at Rs 58 lakh. His wife, Anjana Rai, has movable assets of Rs 14.58 lakh, though details on her immovable assets were not provided.