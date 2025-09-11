ETV Bharat / state

AAP Protest Against J&K Party Legislator’s Arrest Foiled In Srinagar; Leaders Locked Up Inside Guest House

Another video shared by Singh showed the party leaders being barred from meeting former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and NC President, Farooq Abdullah.

“Is it a crime to protest or hold a press conference or raise voice against illegal arrest. An MP is not being informed why he was not allowed to hold a press conference,” he added. Singh also held a press conference and protest in Jammu town on Wednesday.

“We had scheduled a press conference in Srinagar city at 11 am followed by a protest in Lalchowk, but the police have not allowed us to move from the guest house. None is telling us why we are not permitted to hold a protest or a press conference. See how the dictatorship is here that the administration is not explaining the reasons why we are not being allowed,” Singh said in the video which was shared on his X and with media persons.

MP Sanjay Singh in a video said they had come to Srinagar to raise their voice against the arrest of Malik as per democratic rights, but they were not allowed by the administration. However, the Jammu and Kashmir police or the district administration Srinagar did not issue any statement about the incident of barring AAP from press conference or protest.

The AAP Rajya Sabha MP from Delhi Sanjay Singh, accompanied by legislator from Delhi assembly Imran Hussain alongwith other functionaries were held in the government guesthouse (Circuit House) in Srinagar’s Church Lane, a VVIP residential area which remains fortified with security personnel.

Srinagar: Ahead of the scheduled protests by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and a press conference in Srinagar against the arrest of their leader and lone legislator in Jammu and Kashmir Mehraj Malik, AAP leaders said they were “restricted” from holding peaceful protests or holding a press conference.

“It is a very sad thing that Dr. Farooq Abdullah Ji, who has been the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir many times, came to meet me at the government guest house upon hearing the news of my house arrest by the police, but he was not allowed to meet me. If this is not dictatorship, then what is it?” Singh captioned the video showing him trying to scale the steel gate with NC chief Farooq on the other side.

Farooq regretted the restrictions on his proposed meeting with the AAP MP.

AAP Leaders Barred From Holding Protest Against Party Legislator Mehraj Malik’s Arrest In Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

“I regret that such actions are taking place. Everyone has the freedom to express themselves. Sanjay Singh had come here from Delhi in solidarity with his MLA who was arrested,” the NC chief told the media later.

“What pains me is that when I went only to meet him to ask how he was, not to make any political statement, he was kept locked inside the guest house. I will request the Lieutenant Governor that people’s rights should be respected and work must remain within those limits.”

Malik, the lone AAP legislator from Doda assembly constituency of the Chenab Valley, was arrested on Monday (Sep 8) under the Public Safety Act (PSA) by the Doda District Magistrate (DM) Harvinder Singh over a row on shifting of a dilapidated health centre to a private building in the district by the legislator.

Malik, was booked for theft by police after a complaint by a block medical officer for relocation of the health centre. It triggered the MLA to live stream a video speech in which he allegedly used abusive language against the DM. Malik’s arrest sparked protests in Doda district by thousands of his supporters, Jammu University from AAP supporters and students.

AAP spokesperson for Jammu and Kashmir, Muddasir Hassan said that the party was not even allowed to hold a peaceful protest. “This is the state of our country; Sanjay Singh Ji, a sitting MP, was not allowed to step out of the gate, and Imran Hussain Ji, former Delhi Minister, and J&K Incharge, kept requesting but no one listened. We are under house detention at the Circuit House,” Hassan said.

Nawab Nasir Aman, AAP leader in Kashmir, said, “we have no idea whether we are arrested or detained, we are not being communicated by the police or the administration,” he said, adding that policemen locked them inside the circuit house in Srinagar from Thursday morning ahead of the press conference and the protest program.

He said that MP Singh and MLA Imran Hussian are “returning to New Delhi in the evening” but there is now “uncertainty” about their departure from Srinagar.

Section 163 Imposed In Doda, Internet Remains Suspended

Authorities have imposed restricted Section 163 of the BNS in district Doda where widespread protests erupted against Malik's arrest under PSA. Malik's father, who met Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday, called for his son's immediate release.