Punjab: AAP Leader Shot Dead, Two Injured in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran (Punjab): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Rajwinder Singh was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Punjab's Tarn Taran, police officials said on Monday. Another person was injured in the incident, they said.
According to police officials, three unidentified men riding a motorcycle opened fire at a car near a church in Thakkarpura village in Tarn Taran, resulting in the death of Rajwinder Singh, also known as Raj Talwandi.
The incident took place when Singh was on his way to his village in a car with his colleagues to celebrate the victory of the woman sarpanch fielded by his party. The woman candidate of Rajwinder Singh's party was declared the uncontested winner, they said.
According to sources, the attackers stopped Singh's vehicle, initially offering congratulations before suddenly opening fire. Singh died on the spot, while two others in the car sustained injuries. After carrying out the crime, the miscreants fled from the spot.
On receiving the information, police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. “Efforts are underway to nab the accused,” police said.
