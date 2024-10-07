ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: AAP Leader Shot Dead, Two Injured in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran (Punjab): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Rajwinder Singh was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Punjab's Tarn Taran, police officials said on Monday. Another person was injured in the incident, they said.

According to police officials, three unidentified men riding a motorcycle opened fire at a car near a church in Thakkarpura village in Tarn Taran, resulting in the death of Rajwinder Singh, also known as Raj Talwandi.

The incident took place when Singh was on his way to his village in a car with his colleagues to celebrate the victory of the woman sarpanch fielded by his party. The woman candidate of Rajwinder Singh's party was declared the uncontested winner, they said.