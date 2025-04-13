AAP Slams BJP As Delhi CM's Husband Holds Meeting Of Officers

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has strongly objected to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's husband allegedly holding a meeting of officers.

AAP's Delhi State Convenor Saurabh Bhardwaj said that Baba Saheb Ambedkar gave democracy to India, but BJP has given the country the slip system. "BJP has placed a rubber stamp Chief Minister in Delhi by sidelining strong leaders who have been struggling for years. In place of CM Rekha Gupta, now her husband Manish Gupta is holding meetings of officers and BJP is justifying it," he said.

Bhardwaj asked BJP's state president Virendra Sachdeva what post does Manish hold in the government and if not, then on what basis did he hold a meeting of officers. "The oath of Chief Minister's post was taken by Rekha Gupta, not her husband. Delhi is not some 'Phulera ki Panchayat'. All this will not work here," Bhardwaj said.

He said there was a time when strong leaders worked hard for years for the party and such people were made Chief Minister, but the record of BJP in the last few years shows whether it is Vasundhara Raje Scindia in Rajasthan, Shivraj Singh Chauhan in Madhya Pradesh or any other state, big leaders are sidelined by the party. "It started with Manohar Lal Khattar being made Chief Minister of Haryana. After Haryana, it happened in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Slips are drawn for the post," Bhardwaj said.

He said that the names of prominent leaders were discussed for the post of Chief Minister of Delhi. Bhardwaj said BJP did not even consider those who won from their respective Assembly constituencies despite the party's disastrous performance in the previous elections in 2015 and 2020.