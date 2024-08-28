ETV Bharat / state

AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Surrenders In UP Court In 2001 Case, Gets Bail

By PTI

On January 11, 2023, the special court sentenced AAP leader Sanjay Singh to three months of rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine for obstructing traffic and inciting violence during a protest in UP's Sultanpur district.

Sultanpur (UP): Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh surrendered before a special court here on Wednesday in connection with a 2001 street protest case and was granted bail.

"Sanjay Singh surrendered in the MP-MLA court here. The court granted him bail on a surety bond of Rs 50,000," his advocate Madan Singh said.

The surety was deposited on the directions of the Allahabad High Court which had on August 22 stayed the execution of the sentence awarded by the Sultanpur court.

The special court had on January 11 last year sentenced the AAP leader to three months of rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine for obstructing traffic and inciting violence during a protest in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district.

