AAP Leader Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Questioning In Classroom Construction 'Scam' Case

New Delhi: Former Delhi minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia Monday skipped the summon by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in connection with the alleged irregularities in classroom construction prompting the anti-graft body to issue a fresh summon to him.
Sources said that Sisodi, in an email to the ACB, has told the anti-graft body that he will not be able to come for questioning due to personal engagement. It is learnt that the ACB will now send fresh summons to the AAP leader for questioning in connection with the case.
The fresh summon to Sisodia comes three days after ACB had questioned Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendra Jain for five hours in connection with the case on Friday.
After the questioning, Jain had attacked the BJP accusing the saffron party of distracting people's attention from real issues.
“They are only increasing the fees of private schools. The BJP is playing this political game to support personal interests. The Aam Aadmi Party government has built such good schools, yet they called me and Manish Sisodia. They are trying to divert attention”.
Delhi Minister Sirsa Attacks Sisodia
Delhi government minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has taken a dig at Manish Sisodia for skipping the ACB summon in connection with the case.
“Manish Sisodia is no longer the Deputy Chief Minister, nor a minister, nor an MLA and not even a Municipal Councilor. Then what is his busy schedule? Refusing to go for questioning shows his arrogance,” Sirsa said in a statement.
The ACB had registered a case against former Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia and former Public Works Department Minister Satyendra Jain in the month of April this year in the case of corruption in the construction of government schools in Delhi.
The case was registered after BJP leader Harish Khurana lodged a complaint in this regard. In his complaint, Khurana had alleged a scam worth Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of 12,748 classrooms/buildings during the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi.
