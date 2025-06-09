ETV Bharat / state

AAP Leader Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Questioning In Classroom Construction 'Scam' Case

New Delhi: Former Delhi minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia Monday skipped the summon by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in connection with the alleged irregularities in classroom construction prompting the anti-graft body to issue a fresh summon to him.

Sources said that Sisodi, in an email to the ACB, has told the anti-graft body that he will not be able to come for questioning due to personal engagement. It is learnt that the ACB will now send fresh summons to the AAP leader for questioning in connection with the case.

The fresh summon to Sisodia comes three days after ACB had questioned Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendra Jain for five hours in connection with the case on Friday.

After the questioning, Jain had attacked the BJP accusing the saffron party of distracting people's attention from real issues.

“They are only increasing the fees of private schools. The BJP is playing this political game to support personal interests. The Aam Aadmi Party government has built such good schools, yet they called me and Manish Sisodia. They are trying to divert attention”.