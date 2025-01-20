AAP Leader Inderjit Kaur Appointed First Woman Mayor Of Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Aam Aadmi Party leader and newly elected councilor, Inderjit Kaur has been appointed as the first woman mayor of Ludhiana in Punjab.

Kaur was appointed as the 7th mayor of the city overall by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday. Besides Kaur, Councilor Rakesh Parashar of Ward No. 90 was appointed as Senior Deputy Mayor and Councilor Prince Johar from Ward No. 40 as Deputy Mayor.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the new office bearers of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation in a post on X.

“Aam Aadmi Party has nominated Inderjit Kaur for the post of Mayor of Ludhiana Corporation, Rakesh Parashar for Senior Deputy Mayor and Prince Johar for Deputy Mayor. Best wishes in advance to these three candidates and councilors,” the Punjab Chief Minister wrote.

The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation elections were held on December 21. In the municipal polls, the won the majority of 41 seats in the 95-member House. The Congress was the runner-up and won 30 seats while as the BJP won 19 seats. The Shiromani Akali Dal won two and Independents won three seats. However, the AAP got a major shot in the arm after seven candidates including four from the Congress, one from BJP and two independents joined the party.