ETV Bharat / state

AAP Leader Inderjit Kaur Appointed First Woman Mayor Of Ludhiana

Besides Kaur, Councilor Rakesh Parashar was appointed as Senior Deputy Mayor and Councilor Prince Johar as Deputy Mayor.

AAP Leader Inderjit Kaur (M) Appointed First Woman Mayor Of Ludhiana
AAP Leader Inderjit Kaur (M) Appointed First Woman Mayor Of Ludhiana (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 20, 2025, 12:42 PM IST

Ludhiana: Aam Aadmi Party leader and newly elected councilor, Inderjit Kaur has been appointed as the first woman mayor of Ludhiana in Punjab.

Kaur was appointed as the 7th mayor of the city overall by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday. Besides Kaur, Councilor Rakesh Parashar of Ward No. 90 was appointed as Senior Deputy Mayor and Councilor Prince Johar from Ward No. 40 as Deputy Mayor.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the new office bearers of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation in a post on X.

“Aam Aadmi Party has nominated Inderjit Kaur for the post of Mayor of Ludhiana Corporation, Rakesh Parashar for Senior Deputy Mayor and Prince Johar for Deputy Mayor. Best wishes in advance to these three candidates and councilors,” the Punjab Chief Minister wrote.

The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation elections were held on December 21. In the municipal polls, the won the majority of 41 seats in the 95-member House. The Congress was the runner-up and won 30 seats while as the BJP won 19 seats. The Shiromani Akali Dal won two and Independents won three seats. However, the AAP got a major shot in the arm after seven candidates including four from the Congress, one from BJP and two independents joined the party.

Read more:

  1. Interview: Some Promises Remain Unfulfilled, But AAP Will Fulfill Them, Priyanka Kakkar To ETV Bharat Ahead Of Delhi Assembly Polls
  2. Fulfil Promises In Punjab Before Announcing Schemes In Delhi: Ravneet Singh Bittu Tells AAP

Ludhiana: Aam Aadmi Party leader and newly elected councilor, Inderjit Kaur has been appointed as the first woman mayor of Ludhiana in Punjab.

Kaur was appointed as the 7th mayor of the city overall by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday. Besides Kaur, Councilor Rakesh Parashar of Ward No. 90 was appointed as Senior Deputy Mayor and Councilor Prince Johar from Ward No. 40 as Deputy Mayor.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the new office bearers of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation in a post on X.

“Aam Aadmi Party has nominated Inderjit Kaur for the post of Mayor of Ludhiana Corporation, Rakesh Parashar for Senior Deputy Mayor and Prince Johar for Deputy Mayor. Best wishes in advance to these three candidates and councilors,” the Punjab Chief Minister wrote.

The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation elections were held on December 21. In the municipal polls, the won the majority of 41 seats in the 95-member House. The Congress was the runner-up and won 30 seats while as the BJP won 19 seats. The Shiromani Akali Dal won two and Independents won three seats. However, the AAP got a major shot in the arm after seven candidates including four from the Congress, one from BJP and two independents joined the party.

Read more:

  1. Interview: Some Promises Remain Unfulfilled, But AAP Will Fulfill Them, Priyanka Kakkar To ETV Bharat Ahead Of Delhi Assembly Polls
  2. Fulfil Promises In Punjab Before Announcing Schemes In Delhi: Ravneet Singh Bittu Tells AAP

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDERJIT KAURLUDHIANA MAYORAAPINDERJIT KAUR LUDHIANA MAYOR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.