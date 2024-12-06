AAP Leader Dilip Pandey Leaves Electoral Politics Ahead Of Delhi Assembly Elections

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Timarpur MLA Dilip Pandey on Friday announced to stay away from electoral politics ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Taking social media platform X, Pandey wrote a long post highlighting his intentions to explore other roles within the AAP.

“After fulfilling the responsibility of building an organization in politics and then contesting elections, now it is time to do something else while staying in @AamAadmiParty,” he wrote.

Reassuring to support the party, he added, “Whoever contests the election in Timarpur assembly, @ArvindKejriwal ji will become the Chief Minister of Delhi, and all of us Delhiites will together ensure this.”

Pandey also expressed confidence in continuing strong relationships with supporters and urged them to stay in touch. “I am confident that the capital of my relations will remain with me. If any of you contacts me, then this confidence will be strengthened further, this is my wish.”

“For me, the total satisfaction of being in politics has been that because of our government, the lives of many common people and poor people have become easier, and the prospects of a better life for many children have increased,” Pandey says.

In his post, Pandey also revealed plans to release his novel, ‘Gulabi Khanjar’, later this month, promising to share details soon.

Goel’s Retirement From Active Politics

Pandey’s announcement comes days after Shahdara MLA and Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel decided to stay away from electoral politics, citing old age.

The decision by the two AAP leaders–Goel and Pandey marks a significant development as the party is gearing up for the 2025 polls.