AAP Leader Avadh Ojha Questions Law And Order After Car Tyres Stolen In Delhi

AAP leader Ojha criticised Delhi’s law and order, saying, “If a parked car’s tyres are stolen in Delhi, how can a common man be secure.”

Parked Car's tyres stolen in Delhi (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 1, 2025, 2:22 PM IST

New Delhi: A series of thefts in the national capital has once again raised concerns over law and order. In the latest incident, unidentified persons stole all four tyres of a parked car near the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and educationist Avadh Ojha in East Delhi’s Pandav Nagar. The senior leader has strongly criticised the city’s security situation.

According to reports, the vehicle belonged to a man named Kamalakar, who had parked it along the roadside in Pandav Nagar. During the night, unidentified thieves removed all four tyres and fled the scene. The next morning, the owner was shocked to find his car resting on bricks, with its wheels missing.

Reacting to the incident, AAP leader Avadh Ojha questioned Delhi’s security, stating, “If thieves can steal tyres from a car parked on the main road, what does it (security system) say about the safety of the common man? This exposes the city’s deteriorating law and order and is a serious matter of concern."

Ojha further alleged that thefts and robberies in Delhi are on the rise, but authorities have failed to take concrete action. He urged the administration to implement stricter security measures. Meanwhile, Delhi Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify the culprits.

