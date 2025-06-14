Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Atishi Salutes First Responders After Hospital Visit

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leader and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, reached Ahmedabad and met those injured in the plane crash. She has appealed to party MLAs and workers to provide all possible assistance to everyone affected by the incident.

After meeting the injured, she tweeted on social media, saying, "Came to Ahmedabad today. Met the people injured in the Air India plane crash. My heart was shaken after hearing about the entire incident from the doctors of the Civil Hospital. My salute to all the first responders--doctors, administration, fire service, local residents--coming forward to help people in such a difficult situation is a very virtuous act. All the local leaders and workers of Aam Aadmi Party are present to help the administration, families and the hospital in every possible way."

Reacting to the plane crash, Atishi said the incident in a residential area in Ahmedabad is deeply worrying and tragic. She also urged local party workers to fully cooperate with the administration in the relief and rescue efforts.

It may be recalled that the Central government has constituted a high-level committee to investigate the Ahmedabad Air India plane crash. This committee will conduct a detailed investigation of the existing standard operating procedures and guidelines issued to prevent and deal with incidents like plane crashes. Comprehensive guidelines will also be issued to prevent such incidents in the future. Meanwhile, a series of meetings is going on regarding the Ahmedabad plane crash.

An investigation is underway into the crash of Air India flight number AI 171, which was en route from Ahmedabad to London’s Gatwick Airport on June 12. Following the incident, the Union Minister to the Prime Minister visited the crash site. Tragically, 241 of the 242 passengers on board lost their lives."

