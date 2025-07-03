Congress And BJP 'Lovers', Gujarat Wants Change: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Former Chief Minister of Delhi and National Convenor of Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal termed his party's victory in the by-election to Visavadar seat in Gujarat the semi-final for 2027.

He said AAP will form its government in BJP's stronghold, Gujarat. Kejriwal accused BJP and Congress of collusion and said the two outfits were 'lovers'. Speaking at AAP's membership campaign in Ahmedabad, Kejriwal said people of Gujarat have no option as both BJP and Congress are looting them.

"Both the parties take contracts together and Congress only works for BJP. Aam Aadmi Party serves the people of Gujarat and the country," he said. Kejriwal said his party no longer has any alliance with Congress and the India Alliance was formed for the Lok Sabha elections. "If AAP had any alliance with Congress, then the latter would not have contested us in Visavadar," he said.

The former Chief Minister asked the people of Gujarat to stay away from BJP and Congress. "Stay away from them. They are very dangerous," he said.

Kejriwal said AAP's victory in Visavadar by-election indicates that that Gujarat is in the mood for change. "Aam Aadmi Party won the Visavadar by-election with a huge majority and defeated the BJP. It shows the mood of Gujarat and that the people of the state are fed up with the BJP, they are angry and want change," he said.