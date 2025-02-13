Delhi In Darkness After BJP Came To Power: AAP's Atishi

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party's Kalkaji MLA and former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday came down on the BJP for frequent power cuts in the national capital right after her party lost the recently concluded Assembly elections.

Addressing reporters, Atishi said residents of Delhi ae now realising the mistake of electing BJP to power. "As soon as the AAP Government went out of power, reports of power cuts are being reported from different parts of Delhi. She said power outage was reported in Sainik Enclave and Mohan Garden. On February 8, there was no electricity in Sunlight Colony while Ashram remained in darkness after 12 midnight, she said. Atishi said on February 10, power outage of two hours was reported from Radhepur and four hours at Anand Parvat and Rohtak Road. On February 11, five-hour-long power cut was reported in Malkaganj and the next day, power outages were reported in Tilak Nagar, Uttam Nagar and Vikas Nagar Extension, she said.

Atishi claimed a BJP leader residing in Sangam Vihar tweeted that there was no electricity in his locality for over six hours. She said social media platforms are flooded with complaints against Tata Power and BSES. The Kalkaji legislator said the AAP Government closely monitored the power sector and owing to constant supervision and maintenance of infrastructure, people of the national capital had access to uninterrupted electricity 24X7. Atishi said if this is the situation in February when the demand for electricity is less, then what would it be like in May, June and July when power consumption in the city will go up to over 8,500 MW.

Atishi said similar was the situation in Delhi from 1993 to 1998 when BJP was in power. She alleged power crisis is prevalent in all BJP-ruled states. "Arvind Kejriwal is an engineer and knew how to handle the power sector. But now the Delhi has a Government of illiterate people ad fake degree holders," she said. The former Chief Minister said a resident of Mayur Vihar Phase-3 told her that as his daughter is going to appear the Board exams, he had to buy an inverter after 10 years.