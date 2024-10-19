ETV Bharat / state

AAP, Kejriwal Will Decide My Future Political Roles: Satyendar Jain

AAP leader Satyender Jain, released from Tihar jail after 18 months, stated his future role will be determined by the party and Arvind Kejriwal.

author img

By PTI

Published : 35 minutes ago

AAP leader Satyender Jain, released from Tihar jail after 18 months, stated his future role will be determined by the party and Arvind Kejriwal.
Satyendar Jain with Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain on Saturday said his future political responsibilities will be decided by the party and its convener Arvind Kejriwal. The former Delhi Health minister was on Friday night released from Tihar jail after spending 18 months in prison in a money laundering case.

"I will do whatever our party and Arvind Kejriwal say," the AAP leader told PTI Videos when asked about his future political role. The Rouse Avenue court granted bail to Jain on Friday afternoon. He was one of the topmost AAP leaders and held various portfolios in the then Kejriwal government when he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in May 2022.

"Atrocity is being done... it appears that the British rule has returned. Governments should compete with the public on the work being done. However, the BJP doesn't do that. They say we won't let you work," he said. Jain who is an MLA from the Shakurbasti constituency charged that he was arrested for stalling Kejriwal and the AAP government's works on Mohalla Clinics and Yamuna cleaning.

"I feel it is very unfortunate for the country. All parties need to work in unity and only then the country will progress," he said. After being released from jail, Jain met Kejriwal at his residence on Firozshah Road on Friday night.

The AAP convener shared his photos with Jain on X, saying "Welcome back Satyendra!" Jain was given a warm welcome by the party leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh who were present outside Tihar jail to receive him on Friday.





