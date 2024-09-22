AAP To Set Up 'People's Court' At Jantar Mantar Today With Slogan 'Kejriwal Is Honest'

New Delhi: After Atishi took oath as Chief Minister of Delhi on Saturday, The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is pulling up its socks for a fierce battle in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Outgoing CM of Delhi, Kejriwal, who walked out of Tihar jail last week following a Supreme Court order granting him bail in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, will today address a 'Janta ki Adalat' at Jantar Mantar in the national capital at 12 noon. The party too has appealed to the people of Delhi to participate in the event and make it a success.

AAP leader and MLA Dilip Pandey said that the party members are confident about the citizens of Delhi terming Kejriwal to be an honest man at the 'Janta Ki Adalat' today. On September 19, AAP's National General Secretary (Organisation) Sandeep Pathak and State Convenor Gopal Rai rallied divisional in-charges, vowing to win every booth.

Pathak said "This time Delhi assembly elections are going to be so fierce that I don't think any party in the history of India would have contested elections at this level."

"The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got Kejriwal arrested by using its agencies to make false allegations. The BJP does not want the people of Delhi to enjoy services including free electricity, water, access to schools, hospitals, and mohalla clinics among others. Despite the arrest, we continued to carry out our duties," he added.

Assembly elections are scheduled in Delhi in February 2025. Kejriwal had demanded early elections after he announced his decision to resign as Delhi CM.

ED-CBI is being misused: Pandey said that the people of this country and Delhi are eyewitnessed to how the BJP misused constitutional institutions like the ED (Enforcement Directorate) and Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) to crush the AAP.

When both the ED and the CBI failed in their endeavours, the BJP came up with a new plan of making baseless allegations against AAP leaders without showing any legitimate proof, sending them behind bars, Pandey asserted.

Pandey also reminded everyone about Kejriwal's statement when he announced his resignation. "If you think I am honest, vote for me in large numbers. I will sit on the Chief Minister’s chair only after being elected,” Kejriwal had said.