AAP J&K Intensifies Signature Campaign Demanding Release Of Mehraj Malik; Over 1.5 Lakh Signatures Gathered So Far

Talking to ETV Bharat, Amir Malik, personal Assistant of MLA, said that they have a target of five lakh signatures and are hopeful of completing the task before the hearing on October 14.

The campaign, which commenced on Wednesday, has taken momentum as, within two days, they have been able to get over 1.5 lakh signatures from all over the union territory.

Jammu: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Jammu and Kashmir has intensified its signature campaign, garnering support for the release of its incarcerated Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Doda, Mehraj Malik and demanding the repeal of the Public Safety Act (PSA) from Jammu and Kashmir.

"We have been able to garner huge public support, mostly from three districts of the Chenab valley and two districts of the Pir Panjal region, but people of the whole of Jammu and Kashmir are participating in this campaign, which has taken momentum to achieve the goal. People like MLA Handwara Sajad Gani Lone and MLA Shopian Shabir Kullay have already supported us and have become part of this campaign, but now we are targeting National Conference MLAs, as it was in their manifesto to repeal the draconian PSA," Malik said.

He informed that all the volunteers of AAP and supporters of Mehraj Malik are involved in this campaign and are reaching the people to become part of this campaign, which is not specific to the release of Mehraj Malik but repealing this Act under which anybody can be sent to jail.

"We want to achieve the target by October 12 evening and will be handing over the same to the legal team to submit it in the High Court during the next hearing scheduled for October 14. Through this, we want to convey to the High Court that people are against PSA," he added.

The only AAP MLA from Jammu and Kashmir on September 8 was booked under PSA by Deputy Commissioner Doda, allegedly for violating the public order and was sent to the district jail in Kathua. Through the signature campaign, the AAP wants to convey the fact that Malik is not a threat to public order, but the public is with him.

Besides the signature campaign, AAP has asked all the people of Jammu and Kashmir to light a candle on October 13 evening showing solidarity with the incarcerated MLA. Amir Malik said that, alongside the signature campaign, they want to give equal importance to the lighting a candle campaign as well. Meanwhile, the legal team of Malik will also apply for the permission of MLA's participation in the upcoming session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly commencing on October 23.