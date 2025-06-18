'AAP Govt Thought Yoga Meant Modi Ji': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta will perform yoga on the banks of the Yamuna river on International Yoga Day 2025 on 21 June.

The Chief Minister made the announcement on the sidelines of the inauguration of Soma Ayurvedic Kitchen at Maharishi Ayurveda Hospital in her constituency Shalimar Bagh. The Chief Minister said that for the first time, the Delhi government is going to organize big yoga events at 11 places in Delhi.

Targeting the previous Arvind Kejriwal led AAP government in Delhi, Gupta said, "It was the duty of the previous AAP government to organize Yoga Day programs in Delhi with great enthusiasm, but it could not happen".

"But for the first time now the government of the people has come into power. Big programs have been planned for the morning of 21st June. I have received at least 150 invitations".

'AAP Govt Thought Yoga Meant Modi Ji'

CM Gupta alleged that in the last 10 years, governments "did not give importance to yoga".

"They thought that yoga meant Modi ji. Today the whole world celebrates Yoga Day with great enthusiasm. When people are doing yoga procedures, then we all get a feeling of respect. But it is a matter of regret that the previous government saw the Prime Minister's face in yoga and not yoga," she said.