ETV Bharat / state

'AAP Govt Thought Yoga Meant Modi Ji': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Gupta, while speaking on the sidelines of an event in Shalimar Bagh, accused the previous government of sidelining yoga.

The Chief Minister made the announcement on the sidelines of the inauguration of Soma Ayurvedic Kitchen at Maharishi Ayurveda Hospital in her constituency Shalimar Bagh.
The Chief Minister made the announcement on the sidelines of the inauguration of Soma Ayurvedic Kitchen at Maharishi Ayurveda Hospital in her constituency Shalimar Bagh. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 18, 2025 at 4:27 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta will perform yoga on the banks of the Yamuna river on International Yoga Day 2025 on 21 June.

The Chief Minister made the announcement on the sidelines of the inauguration of Soma Ayurvedic Kitchen at Maharishi Ayurveda Hospital in her constituency Shalimar Bagh. The Chief Minister said that for the first time, the Delhi government is going to organize big yoga events at 11 places in Delhi.

Targeting the previous Arvind Kejriwal led AAP government in Delhi, Gupta said, "It was the duty of the previous AAP government to organize Yoga Day programs in Delhi with great enthusiasm, but it could not happen".

"But for the first time now the government of the people has come into power. Big programs have been planned for the morning of 21st June. I have received at least 150 invitations".

'AAP Govt Thought Yoga Meant Modi Ji'

CM Gupta alleged that in the last 10 years, governments "did not give importance to yoga".

"They thought that yoga meant Modi ji. Today the whole world celebrates Yoga Day with great enthusiasm. When people are doing yoga procedures, then we all get a feeling of respect. But it is a matter of regret that the previous government saw the Prime Minister's face in yoga and not yoga," she said.

Read More:

  1. 33 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs Inaugurated In Delhi, CM Says Start Of Reliable Healthcare Era
  2. Delhi Will Not Witness Flood-Like Situation In 2025, We Are Prepared: CM Gupta

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta will perform yoga on the banks of the Yamuna river on International Yoga Day 2025 on 21 June.

The Chief Minister made the announcement on the sidelines of the inauguration of Soma Ayurvedic Kitchen at Maharishi Ayurveda Hospital in her constituency Shalimar Bagh. The Chief Minister said that for the first time, the Delhi government is going to organize big yoga events at 11 places in Delhi.

Targeting the previous Arvind Kejriwal led AAP government in Delhi, Gupta said, "It was the duty of the previous AAP government to organize Yoga Day programs in Delhi with great enthusiasm, but it could not happen".

"But for the first time now the government of the people has come into power. Big programs have been planned for the morning of 21st June. I have received at least 150 invitations".

'AAP Govt Thought Yoga Meant Modi Ji'

CM Gupta alleged that in the last 10 years, governments "did not give importance to yoga".

"They thought that yoga meant Modi ji. Today the whole world celebrates Yoga Day with great enthusiasm. When people are doing yoga procedures, then we all get a feeling of respect. But it is a matter of regret that the previous government saw the Prime Minister's face in yoga and not yoga," she said.

Read More:

  1. 33 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs Inaugurated In Delhi, CM Says Start Of Reliable Healthcare Era
  2. Delhi Will Not Witness Flood-Like Situation In 2025, We Are Prepared: CM Gupta

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INTERNATIONAL YOGA DAY REKHA GUPTAYOGA DAYREKHA GUPTA YOGA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.